Written by Jim Davis
December 8, 2020 - When the snow piles up, you can wait for the plows, or you can jump on your snowmobile.
On this date in 1926, snowmobiles were a novelty, and Claude Skinner of Langdon was trying out his newly remodeled snow sleigh. Driven by a nine-foot-long propeller and equipped with a 220 horsepower motor, he expected to have no problem with headwinds. Meanwhile, his friend, Morely Witheridge was equipping a snow sleigh of his own with a 165 horsepower motor, while Walter Ramage cut down a Ford and equipped it with a caterpillar attachment. They may not have been sleek or fast, but it beat waiting for the plows.
Mandan Levee
Written by Jim Davis
December 9, 2020 - Each spring the early residents of Mandan watched for signs of flooding on the Heart River as it meandered through the southern edge of the city. Eventually, the years of flooding forced the city to request help from the Federal Government in building levees.
On this date in 1950, Col F. M. Albrecht, district engineer of the Corps of Engineers, turned over the care of the completed Mandan Levees to the city. The total cost of the project was put at five hundred and sixty-eight thousand dollars to protect the State Training School and the City of Mandan. It was estimated that with the heavy run-off in the spring of that year, an estimated two million dollars in damage was already avoided.
