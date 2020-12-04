Dakota Datebook

Four Bears Bridge
Written by Lucid Thomas
November 30, 2020 - The Four Bear Bridge has a long and rich history. Since the 15th century, Mandan, Hidasta and Arikara tribes lived in the river bottomland. When the Fort Berthold Indian reservation was created in 1851, they became the Three Affiliated Tribes, and in 1934 they built a bridge to cross the Missouri River at the now underwater town of Elbowoods. They dedicated the northern half to a Hidasta Chief and the southern half to a Mandan chief, both of whom were named Four Bears, and thus the bridge received its name.
Severe floods swept the lower Missouri River basin in 1943. In response, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started surveying to plan a flood control dam. From 1945 to 1954 they constructed the dam. Many tribes and white settlers migrated as a result, because the project took 155,000 acres, or about 25 percent of reservation land. The bridge also moved, getting dismantled with portions reused 70 miles upstream at New Town … the second Four Bears Bridge.
Unfortunately, by the 1990s the 20-foot-wide roadway was too narrow and was deemed unsafe. Construction on the new bridge began in April 2003 with integrated designs from the Three Affiliated Tribes. Unfortunately, on this date in 2004, when the bridge was 65 percent done, a portion of it collapsed, killing one of the workers and injuring three others.
The bridge was finally finished in September of 2005, complete with tribal medallions, markers and storyboards with the history of the Three Tribes. So, if you’re ever by Fort Berthold, stop by Four Bears Bridge for a history lesson.
Inmate School
Written by Merry Helm
December 1, 2020 - Inmates at the Bismarck prison made the news in December 1914, but not because they were causing trouble. They had decided they needed more education.
The Bismarck Daily Tribune reported, “…prisoners at the State Penitentiary took the initiative in the matter of attempting to secure a school in which they could improve their time of evenings by studying such subjects as spelling, writing, arithmetic and the like… [they asked] Warden Talcott to allow them to hold such a school, [and] the warden took the matter up with the state board of control.”
Every board member supported the idea, particularly J. W. Jackson. The article continues, “Six of the inmates who have been better educated than the average expressed their willingness to act as teachers, and classes were formed, about 60 prisoners enrolling, and an average of 45 or so attending each class night. “The matter was taken up with the state superintendent’s office, and Superintendent Taylor and his deputy have co-operated (sic) in every way possible. Last week, Mr. Jackson, [Supt. Taylor and his deputy], and W.L. Gross of the commercial department of the high school went out to the penitentiary and visited the classes while at work.
“All were pleased with the spirit of the men in the classes,” the story went on, “and as a result of this visit, Mr. Gross has been secured to supervise the school work done at the penitentiary hereafter. He will be assisted by the inmate teachers. Books have been secured, although by no means enough of them, and the work is on in earnest. “The classes meet regularly three nights a week for two-hour periods, and into these hours a great deal of work is crowded. One difficulty in carrying on the work as it now is done is the influx of new prisoners, every week, or perhaps more often at this time. These new prisoners, if they enter into the school work, are backward, and the whole class must review for their benefit.”
The article goes on to report, “The school idea is working out very well, and now that Mr. Gross has taken an interest in the work, and is devoting some of his time to it, there should be a notable improvement in methods and in results obtained. “The inmates seem to be learning things from the start, judging from their papers, and the plan is a good one.”
Any Color as Long as it’s Black
Written by Carole Butcher
December 2, 2020 - North Dakota was quick to embrace the horseless carriage. In 1904 there were almost 60,000 miles of roads in the state, although only 212 miles were surfaced with gravel or stone. The rest were dirt.
In 1925, there were 130,000 automobiles in the state. By 1929, North Dakota ranked third in the nation, with 4,300 miles of road.
Henry Ford did his bit to nurture the traveling spirit of North Dakotans. On this date in 1927, Ford began selling the Model A. Prices ranged from $385 for the standard model to $1,400 for the Town Car. The Model A replaced the Model T, which had begun losing business to Ford’s competitors.
The Model A was a powerful car, with a top speed of 65 miles per hour. It was easier to drive, with a standard clutch and brakes. The new shock absorbers were a welcome addition, considering the rough roads of the day. The Model A also had a visual gas gauge, a popular innovation. It was the first vehicle to come with a windshield made of safety glass. Optional was a rearview mirror.
The Model T had initially been available in various colors, but Ford later changed his mind and famously stated that the Model T was available “in any color, as long as it’s black.” The Model A, however, came in four colors. Customers responded, and by February, 1929, one million Model A’s were on the road. The public was so impressed with the Model A that Tin Pan Alley came out with a new song, “Henry’s Made a Lady Out of Lizzie.” The reference was to “Tin Lizzie,” the nickname of the Model T.
North Dakotans welcomed automobile travel, and the trend shows no signs of stopping. When it comes to miles of road per capita, North Dakota ranks first in the nation. Henry Ford would be proud.
Dakota the Dinosaur
Written by Carole Butcher
December 3, 2020 - North Dakota is no stranger to dinosaurs. The state has a fascination with them. Fourteen dinosaurs are on display at the Dickinson Dinosaur Museum, including a 37 foot tyrannosaurus rex. In June, 2014, “Discover the Dinosaurs” presented an exhibit of animated dinosaurs at the Bismarck Civic Center. It proved to be very popular. The Hell Creek Formation in North Dakota is well known for dinosaur discoveries. Fossils can be seen in museums all across the state. But the most spectacular North Dakota dinosaur was only recently put on display.
Paleontology student Tyler Lyson came across the remains of a dinosaur on his family’s property in 1999. There was no indication the remains were anything special, but for several years, Lyson continued to investigate the site. He ended up discovering not only the bones of a dinosaur, but also extremely rare fossilized soft tissue.
Noted British paleontologist Phillip Manning teamed up with Lyson. They excavated the site in 2006 and revealed an extraordinary 67-million-year-old duckbill dinosaur mummy. The presence of the soft tissue allowed scientists to estimate the size and speed of the dinosaur. They concluded that it was 35 feet long, weighed 3 ½ tons, and could run 28 miles per hour. A CAT scan showed that it had much more powerful hind legs than scientists previously believed.
On this date in 2007, Manning and Tyson formally unveiled Dakota the Dinosaur. It is the best preserved dinosaur found in a century. Although it has been described as a mummy because of the soft tissue, the entire dinosaur had long since been turned to stone. The remains were found near what had been a river, but scientists do not know how Dakota died.
Scientists have agreed that Dakota the Dinosaur has altered their understanding. Only a few pieces of dinosaur skin have been found, and most of them are very small. Scientists believe the scales on Dakota are evidence of camouflage coloring. The dinosaur also had a pad on its palms and hooves on its feet. Dakota is on display at the State Historical Society of North Dakota and serves as a cornerstone of the museum’s expansion.
Gripsholm Ship
Written by Tessa Sandstrom
December 4, 2020 - “There’s no place like home,” was a line made famous by Dorothy in the 1939 movie, The Wizard of Oz. Four years later, there were 1,500 people who could relate to that line, but they didn’t get home with red slippers. They were aboard the Gripsholm Ship.
For two years, the passengers had been civilian prisoners in Japanese internment camps, and among them were Helen Burton of Bismarck and the Kops family of Lawton, North Dakota. On this day in 1943, the North Dakotan repatriates relaxed in New York before beginning another long journey to their final destination: home.
The return home, however, would prove to be bittersweet. Right after leaving the ship, the repatriates were bombarded by the press. The journalists confused and overwhelmed the repatriates, but the Fargo Forum reporter, Ruth Fairbanks made Paul Kops right at home. “North Dakota!” Paul said after refusing to speak with other reporters. “Well! That’s different. Let’s start talking!” Similar sentiments were shared by Miss Burton. The Kops family and Helen comfortably spoke to Miss Fairbanks, and shared their experiences in the camps.
In her interview, Fairbanks learned that Paul Kops, his wife Theresa, and two sons had moved to Shanghai, China in 1937. There, Paul practiced law until being taken into the internment camp at Pootung, near Shanghai. Overcrowding and bad food made the stay uncomfortable for Paul, where 60 to 125 men shared a room in an old tobacco company. “Food was bad,” said Paul. “At first there was a little fish. Then by summer, no fish but water buffalo mean, and the rice deteriorated.” Meanwhile, his wife and children were taken to the Santo Tomas camp in the Philippines after attempting to reach home in 1942. The situation at Santo Tomas was not quite so crowded, but Theresa still worried for her children’s and husband’s health.
After interviewing the Kops family, Fairbanks visited with Helen Burton. Helen had been a merchant of a gift shop, the Camel Bell in Peking for many years. Although proud of her home state, Helen was more of an expatriate, and did not wish to leave her home in China. Even as life in the city grew tense, Helen stayed in her apartment and “[took] each day by itself.” Meanwhile, she held going away parties for friends being sent to internment camps. Finally, her time came and she was sent to Weishien with 1,800 other men, women, and children.
Conditions were also terrible at this camp, but Helen learned to manage due to her many years experience as a merchant in Shanghai. She bartered with Chinese outside of the camp for clothing and other supplies. She said, “You would be surprised at how a shortage in a wardrobe here and there could be filled through barter.”
This is just some of what the repatriates shared with the press. The repatriates were, however, reluctant to disclose much more about their experiences in the camp. They feared upsetting another Gripsholm trip for other prisoners stuck in camps. Regardless, they did not feel they suffered too badly. According to Helen, “Now that we are reading and hearing all the fine things that the American soldiers are doing and knowing the things that are taking place in their lives, our experiences are nothing.”
