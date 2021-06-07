Dakota Datebook

Belhammer
saves child
Written by Merry Helm
May 31, 2021 - Gordon Keeney was aboard the steamboat Dakota when he witnessed a dramatic rescue attempt by a burly German immigrant. Seventy-six years later, Keeney’s written account was published in the Fargo Forum.
In 1874, the Dakota was steaming north down the Red River with a maximum load of 175 Canadian, Scotch, British and Irish passengers. Because of the crowded conditions below, Keeney wrapped himself in his buffalo robe and spent his time in the open air of the hurricane deck. Sprawled on that deck, forward of the stern, were between 10 and 15 prisoners in shackles and handcuffs who were being transported to Pembina for trial on offenses ranging from larceny to murder. A U.S. Marshal had given strict orders to shoot any prisoners who tried to escape.
Keeney wrote, “Yet a cheerful, story-telling, card-playing bunch of irresponsible humanity they were, with one exception, Charles Belhammer. This man, who lay on his blanket next to the low railing ... some 20 feet above the ... water, was partly, if not entirely, a victim of circumstances. Stranded in mid-winter at Fort Seward when the (NP) railroad ceased to operate west of Fargo, he had been unable to work to keep his wife and young child from want.”
Keeney explained that Belhammer couldn’t find transportation back to Fargo, and when he ran out of supplies, he appealed for food at the post. He was denied. Finally, he broke into the commissary and stole some food and clothing. When he was found out, he was jailed in Fargo.
On this date, two days into the journey, the call for breakfast had just sounded as the boat was negotiating a rough patch through the Goose River rapids. Children would grab hold of overhanging tree branches and let themselves be dragged across the deck toward the prisoners. Suddenly, a Mrs. White cried that her nine-year-old child had fallen overboard. Keeney heard Belhammer tell his guard, “... don’t shoot, Ollie,” and he threw himself over the railing into the river. A bullet splintered the rail as he dropped out of sight.
The only thing keeping the little girl afloat was air trapped beneath her skirts. Keeney wrote, “Belhammer was striking out sideways with his hands, which were held close together by the handcuffs. He seemed to hold his own against the current, for the child drifted towards him, and just as (she) sank out of sight, Belhammer let himself under.
“When he came up,” Keeney continued, “he had the child in his hands, and with a backward fling he threw (her) across his right shoulder, holding on by taking a firm grip of (her) dress band with his teeth.”
Belhammer started toward the boat, which was sputtering to reverse direction. The girl panicked, and because of his shackles, Belhammer lost his balance and both went under.
When Belhammer surfaced again, he had only a swatch of the girl’s dress clenched in his teeth. The girl was gone. He tried to wrench free of his cuffs but only drew blood.
Then he spotted the girl’s arm shoot out of the muddy water, and the passengers spotted his leg irons as he dove down. The crowd had given them up for dead when Belhammer suddenly resurfaced with the little girl. Again clutching her dress with his teeth, he struck out downstream toward a rescue boat that had been dispatched.
Back on board, the ship’s blacksmith was called to remove Belhammer’s handcuffs, and a fellow passenger, Federal Judge Barnes, summarily declared the prisoner innocent of all charges.
Belhammer’s name was reported in many different fashions, with his last name spelled Belhammer, Belheimer, Belhymer and Billhymer.
Newspaper accounts also reported his first name as Charles, Victor or George.
There also exists an alternate cause for Belhammer’s arrest, which states that Belhammer surprised a man who was rifling through his duffle bag. He clubbed the man and was arrested for murder. This version isn’t supported by newspaper accounts.
Peregrine falcons
Written by Merry Helm
June 1, 2021 - On this date in 2001, fans of peregrine falcon were ecstatic to learn that Dakota Ace and Goldie’s eggs were beginning to hatch. It was the first time in almost 50 years that the endangered species had nested in North Dakota.
It started in 1990, when two peregrines were spotted near the top of the First Interstate Bank in downtown Fargo. One was a mature female; the other was a juvenile male. The male was banded, but the female wasn’t, indicating she’d been born in the wild – a very rare occurrence.
Starting in 1982, scientists and a number of public and private groups in the Midwest had been working together to learned how to breed the falcons in captivity and then how to successfully release the offspring back into the wild. To many people’s surprise, many of the reintroduced birds opted to live in cities rather than seek traditional habitats. A significant milestone occurred in 1987, when a pair nested on the Multifoods Tower in Minneapolis. Their single fledgling, Maud, was the first peregrine born “in the wild” as a result of the Midwest restoration efforts.
But back to our two falcons on top of the Fargo bank: they appeared to be a pair looking for a nest site, so a nesting tray was quickly installed near the top of the east wall.
Unfortunately, the female departed during the process, and after several weeks, the male also moved on. For the next nine years, a single wild peregrine spent a few days at the bank each May. Many believe it was the original female, now retracing her migration path to the Arctic.
When the Community First National Bank took over the building and mounted new signs, they fortunately took steps to keep the nest tray in place, just in case. In spring 2000, they were rewarded by a veritable flock of peregrines looking to establish territories. Three or even four birds simultaneously vied for the nesting tray, and after a few weeks, Fargo had it first pair of bona fide territorial falcons. The male was Dakota Ace, who was released as a fledgling in Sioux Falls in 1997. The female, Goldie, was a juvenile who had hatched the previous year in Omaha.
In a sort of long-term relationship, first-year pairs rarely breed or nest; they bond and establish their territory. It was the following spring that the pair finally started a family – two females and a male. The fledglings were banded before leaving the nest.
The following spring, Fargoans were saddened when Goldie didn’t return, but Dakota Ace had a number of females from which to choose a new mate. The one who ultimately won his heart was Frieda, a one year-old from Wisconsin, whose mother was killed in a hailstorm three weeks before the babies left their nest; the surviving male parent successfully raised them on his own.
Frieda and Dakota Ace didn’t nest until their second summer together. They returned to a new and improved nest outfitted with a web camera sponsored by Prairie Public Broadcasting, Community First Bank shares, Audubon/Dakota, and Conmy Feste Ltd. The pair raised four fledglings: Lewis, Clark, Holly and Dakota.
Prairie rattlers
Written by Merry Helm
June 2, 2021 - Rattlesnake season is upon us – anyway for those of us who live west of the Missouri River. Rattlers will need a full meal every 10 days until the weather reaches the 80s and 90s; then, they will need to eat only once every three weeks. During the fall, they’ll increase their meals to once every two weeks in order to store enough fat to get them through winter hibernation.
Rattlesnakes are less dangerous than their reputations have led us to believe. They are shy and have a top speed of only three mph.
When asked about rattlers, a homesteader named Sara Ingle said, “Sure, I killed them by myself. It didn’t take much to kill a rattlesnake.” It was said that Eva Pop, who was known for her marksmanship, “could pick the head off a rattler at 100 feet.”
The most deadly species, the diamondbacks, reside in the southwest. Bites cause less than one death per year in the parts of Arizona where rattlers are especially numerous.
Compare that to some of the deadly bites given by wood ticks and mosquitoes!
The rattler’s nasty reputation stems largely from hair-raising stories invented to hoax gullible immigrants; they were told that a rattler’s bite always led to death, sometimes within three or four minutes. They were even told that if a diamondback bit an ax handle or wheel spoke, it would swell up as big as a man’s arm.
The prairie rattler’s bite is, of course, a serious thing, but it’s not necessarily deadly to a grown adult or animal. Small rodents, on the other hand, succumb very quickly to its venom. Having no arms or legs, a rattlesnake would have trouble staying alive if it couldn’t immobilize its victims with poison. Once its prey is dead, the snake locates it and begins the process of ingesting it by unhinging its jaw, grasping the rodent by its nose, and slowly swallowing it whole.
The rattlesnake gets its name from its warning signal – the vibration of the hollow horny segments at the tip of its tail. Many believe that each segment represents a year’s time.
Actually, a segment is added each time the snake sheds its skin, which can happen a couple times a year. Depending on the prevailing temperature, the rattles vibrate at speeds from 20 to 90 cycles per second.
Surprisingly, they have very poor eyesight and no ears. They sense movement through vibrations traveling through the ground. Their keen sense of smell is not through their nostrils, but through the tips of their forked tongues, which is why they flick them when they’re alert or excited.
Between their eyes and nostrils is a small deep pit that’s highly sensitive to temperature. This feature provides a means of sensing warm-blooded animals and has led to the name “pit viper.” These sensors are especially useful at night and during cooler weather.
Rattlesnakes don’t lay eggs – they give birth to live young. Here in North Dakota, they do this every other year. They breed in the fall, hibernate during the winter, and give birth in midsummer after a gestation period of 155 days.
They hibernate in large groups and are often found traveling to their underground dens at the same time. The observation of rattlers traveling together in a specific direction has led to the belief that they migrate, but it isn’t true. They’re simply converging for the winter.
First mosque
Written by Merry Helm
June 3, 2021 - A few miles west of Stanley, N.D., is Ross, which technically existed as a town site as far back as 1887. It was really just a Great Northern stopping point back then, consisting of a siding and a water tank. Then, around the turn of the century, development began, and on this date in 1902, a post office was established.
Ross has a couple claims to fame; it was the home town of Ruth Olson Meiers, who was the state’s first female Lieutenant Governor. Historians state the Ross community also had the oldest known Muslim group for organized prayer in America.
The primary ethnic group in that area came from Syria, starting with a pioneer named Hassen Juma, who settled on 160 acres in 1899. Nearby was Sam Omar, and by 1902, 20 other families had followed their path from Bire (Berrie) and Rafid, Syria.
These families ran into problems, because the U.S. objected to their naturalization, but in 1909, the government withdrew the ban, and Syrians were able to apply for citizenship.
As the Ottoman Empire blurred territorial boundaries in the Middle East, Arab settlers were variously called Turks, Syrians or Lebanese, depending on what country presently claimed their homeland. While as many as 90% of the Syrians who emigrated to this country were Christians, the group at Ross were Islamic; their North Dakota neighbors called them Muhammadans.
To give a little background, Muslims believe in a chain of prophets starting with Adam and leading up through Noah, Abraham, Ishmael, Issac, Jacob, Joseph, Job, Moses, Aaron, David, Solomon, Elias, Jonah, John the Baptist, and Jesus. Muslims diverge from Christians at this point, believing God reconfirmed his message through one more prophet – Muhammad – who began receiving revelations from the angel Gabriel in the (Christian) year 610.
The Muslims in Ross prayed five times a day and gathered in each other’s homes for Jumah – a prayer service held on Fridays. The leaders for these meetings were educated laymen, as there was no iman – or Muslim prayer leader – in the community.
In 1929, the residents built a Jumah mosque which is said to be the nation’s first. Accounts differ, but it’s generally agreed that other Muslims around the country organized their mosques in rented spaces. The mosque at Ross is said to be the first built specifically as a house of worship.
The building itself was not an attractive one. It was long and low, sunk into the ground. There’s a reason for this; it was intended to be the basement of a structure yet to come. Unfortunately, the depression hit soon after it was built, and the transformation never happened. The building was used as late as the 1960s – by then, intermarriage had led many to join Christian churches.
In 1983, author Francie Berg wrote: “The potential significance (of the building) went unknown for many years. However, a few years ago, the North Dakota Historical Society began some research into the mosque, intending to submit it for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, in order to preserve it. Researchers soon were disappointed to find out the building had been torn down a year or two earlier.”
While the mosque is gone, the Arabic cemetery remains. You can spot it by its arched gate adorned with a crescent and star.
De Trobriand,
soldier artist
Written by Merry Helm
June 4, 2021 - Philippe Regis De Trobriand was born in France on this date in 1816. He was educated in Paris and trained for a military career. In 1841, he traveled to the U.S., met and married a New York heiress, and worked as a journalist. He fought in the Civil War and was present when Robert E. Lee surrendered.
In August 1867, De Trobriand became commander of Fort Stevenson near present-day Garrison, and it was here that he tried his hand as an artist. He proved a natural and created an impressive body of work depicting North Dakota landscapes and Native American portraits.
Twenty-seven reproductions are on permanent display in the Ft. Stevenson Guardhouse near Garrison, and several originals are part of the main exhibit at the Heritage Center in Bismarck.
