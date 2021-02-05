Dakota Datebook

Fayette
Postmaster
Written by Jim Davis
February 1, 2020 - On this date in 1940, for the first time since 1899, the Post Office of Fayette in Dunn County had a new postmaster, Isabelle French.
French was born in Augusta, Maine, in 1858 and came to Dakota Territory in 1881 to marry Frank Little, whom she had known back in Maine. In 1896, with financial help from a friend and partner from Minnesota, they moved to Dunn County where they established a ranch in the rolling hills, with the nearest neighbors over 10 miles away. It was a thrilling experience for a polished, dignified lady from the East to leave the costal, forested hills of her home and come to the windswept grasslands of Western Dakota.
However, it was quickly discovered that their ranch was a convenient stopping place on the route to Dickinson for supplies for other local ranchers, so an inn and store was soon erected to accommodate the many travelers. When local cowboys complained that there was no mail in the area, Isabelle petitioned for a local post office, and President McKinley appointed her the first postmaster. The name Fayette was chosen to honor Frank’s partner from St. Paul, Dr. Fayette D. Kendrick.
The creation of a post office was of major importance in the sparsely populated areas of the state for it offered a central location for nearby ranchers and farmers to congregate, get their mail, and for local government to operate. Twice a week a one-horse buggy brought in the mail from Dickinson.
Due to the sparse population of the area, Fayette never developed much beyond the buildings erected on the Little Ranch and Frank opened a land office in Dickinson where he spent much of his time while Isabelle ran the ranch, post office and store. Like most country stores, the Fayette Mercantile Company carried everything that could be needed for ranch life, freighting in the materials from the railroad in Dickinson. On February 9, 1940, Isabelle would have reached the mandatory retirement age of 82, so she reluctantly turned over the job, in name only, to Miss Anna Fisher, but remained active until her death on June 7, 1946. Over the 41 years things had changed very little at Fayette. Anna, who had worked for the family since 1905, assumed her duties in the same sod building built in 1900.
Lincoln City Meeting
Written by Jim Davis
February 2, 2020 - Six months after the creation of the city of Lincoln in Burleigh County, city meetings were far from formal. On this date in 1978, Councilman Phil Nelson was nice enough to loan the use of his garage for the evening and a folding metal table was used for members to sit at, the favorite seat being near the wood-burning stove in the corner of the room.
Chairs were lacking, so Lincoln Mayor, Warren Enyart, arriving 20 minutes late, drew a round of applause when he showed up with his own chair. The crackle of the fire and odor of burned wood brought a feeling of warmth to the meeting and added enough heat to melt the drifted snow on the cement floor. When it was mentioned that future meetings may take place in an office rented for the purpose, it was noted by Mr. Nelson that they still had enough wood for six more meetings.
1795 Soulard Map
Written by Christina Sunwall
February 3, 2020 - While in St. Louis preparing for his upcoming voyage, Meriwether Lewis obtained a copy of a map produced in 1795 of the Upper Louisiana Territory. The map, produced by Antoine Pierre Soulard, documented features of the Great Plains as far west as the Mandan Indians living near the mouth of the Knife River. Born in France in 1766, Antoine Pierre Soulard was appointed surveyor general of Spanish Louisiana on this day, February 3, 1795. He retained the post until Louisiana passed into American hands eight years later. Soulard’s map was based on word-of-mouth accounts and shared knowledge among European fur traders. It contained a number of inaccuracies and distortions that calls its usefulness to the Lewis and Clark expedition into question. Yet according to anthropologist W. Raymond Wood it “nonetheless is a ‘cartographic milestone,’ surpassing in detail and accuracy all other contemporary maps showing the same terrain.”
Sam Sortland
Written by Christina Sunwall
February 4, 2020 - February 4 marks the 63rd anniversary of Sam Sortland’s release from Bilibid Prison Camp in the Philippines.
Following the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, the Japanese invaded the Philippine Islands forcing American and Filipino defenders to withdraw to the Bataan Peninsula. After three months of fierce fighting, the Japanese took 75,000 American and Filipino prisoners. Some, however, evaded capture and fled to the island of Corregidor, off the southern coast of Bataan. At Corregidor, defenders held out against the Japanese until May 6, 1942. Their surrender signaled the beginning of the end of organized resistance to the Japanese in the Philippines. Sam Sortland, a native of Divide County, N.D., was on the beach defense at Corregidor when the Japanese landed. Born in 1914, Sam Sortland graduated from Ambrose High School and attended two years at Wahpeton’s State School of Science before entering the Army Corps in May 1941 with the 803rd Engineers. The men who surrendered at Corregidor were not part of the infamous Bataan Death March. But as Sortland recalled, the surrender had its own death march as 50 to 70 men were dying a day on their journey to Cabanatuan Prison Camp. Without food or water, those who faltered were bayoneted. Philippine citizens who tried to offer water to the prisoners were also punished. According to Sortland, “A lot of people gave up their lives trying to help us.” At the Cabanatuan Prison Camp, Sortland served on burial detail and worked the prison farm. Nearly blind from malnutrition, the Divide County native recalled accidentally pulling some onions rather than weeds from the garden. The guard saw and “hit me with a pickax handle and flattened my nose and broke out the front teeth. He would have killed me if an officer hadn’t stopped him.”
By early 1945, American forces had landed in the Philippines and were on the offensive. Sam Sortland, along with thousands of other prisoners who had recently been transferred to Bilibid Prison Camp, were liberated on February 4, 1945.
But for the prisoners, the battle wasn’t over yet. When released from the prison camp, Sortland weighed a mere 70 pounds, was nearly blind and spent nine months recovering in an Army hospital. Sortland later recalled, “A person doesn’t go through something like that without after effects.” But, he continued, “What my captors failed to realize is that although they shaved my head, starved my body, and denied me basic rights, an American flag fluttered in my heart.”
Sam Sortland of Divide County, N.D., was awarded a Bronze Star in 1985 and the Purple Heart in 1997 before he passed away in April 1999.
A Kin to a King
Written by Sarah Walker
February 5, 2020 - Alexander Hay was a different sort of guy.
He was a bit eccentric, perhaps. He was a farmer and a university graduate. He was known as something of a recluse. He loved his books, but he lived in a shack by himself until he died. And he claimed that he was the rightful owner of some money. A lot of money. Of millions of English pounds, to be exact. Alexander Hay was the great-grandson of King George IV of England. Or so he said. He would prove it, someday, he said. It didn’t happen in his lifetime, though. He died in January in 1925 near Max, but his spirit and his belief continued in the body of his brother.
How many in the dusky prairies of North Dakota have any claims to royalty? The McLean County Independent transcribed the history of the Hay family on this day in 1925. Albert Hay, Alexander’s brother, claimed that he and his remaining brother and sisters were great-grandchildren of King George IV, a reportedly lascivious man with many lovers. King George IV came to love and marry Anne Marie Fitzherbert, a Roman Catholic. Historically, this marriage was not recognized for political reasons, and was kept a secret. George IV married publicly later and had no living heirs.
The Hay family claimed that through the secret union of the King and Fitzherbert, their father, George Frederick Matthews, was born. Albert claimed Fitzherbert’s fortune was transferred to her son through her will and that this son was the father of Caroline Matthews, who was the mother of the Hay children. If the Hays were able to prove their relation, then they had the right to receive what equaled a nearly $27-million inheritance.
They also claimed that Alexander had seen the marriage certificate of George IV to Anne Marie Fitzherbert. Moreover, they had papers of identification of their relationship to George Frederick. Albert sought some more records, intending to continue on to find more “ends of proofs” to the family’s claim. However, he never found conclusive documentation. A fire consumed his home and destroyed the records that he had collected so carefully. Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not. In any case, Albert, also into scholastics, also a bachelor and a recluse, died without inheriting what he believed was his.
Many years prior, King George IV spent his twilight years living in seclusion at Windsor in England. Perhaps it is a smaller world than we thought, after all.
