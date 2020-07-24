Abby Smyle, a 2020 graduate of Bowman County High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Dakota Western Bank. Presenting the scholarship certificate to Abby is John Burke, DWB Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Abby plans to attend Bismarck State College to major in Elementary Education.
Dakota Western Bank awards $4,500 in scholarships to graduates at six area high schools to assist them in furthering their education.
