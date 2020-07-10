The Pioneer Trails Regional Museum (PTRM) in Bowman hosted their annual ATV Trails Tour on June 7, with 74 participants joining the tour.
Dakota Western Bank made a $3,700 donation for the Trails Tour, matching the amount of registration fees received by the museum.
Ron Palczewski (left), President & CEO of DWB, presented the donation to Jean Nudell (center), PTRM Administrator. Other members of the PTRM Archeology Committee include (left to right) Kevin Heinrich, Tom Nordberg, Larry Njos, and Dean Pearson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.