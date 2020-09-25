Bowman, ND (58623 )

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High around 65F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.