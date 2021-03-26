The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) announced Friday that the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout would reach Phase 2 on Monday, March 29, opening access to the vaccine to the general public. Providers in certain areas may reach Phase 2 prior to March 29.
“North Dakota continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration, thanks to the incredible efforts of our health care providers, public health staff, Team ND members and citizens who have received the vaccine,” Governor Doug Burgum said. “Those who haven’t been vaccinated are encouraged to take advantage of this expanded access to protect themselves and those around them, build community immunity, keep our schools and businesses open and help end the pandemic.”
As of March 19, 194,903 (27%) North Dakotans had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 115,524 (16%) being fully vaccinated.
“As the state prepares to make the vaccine available to the general public, it’s important for people included in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C to be vaccinated now, as they are at highest risk for severe COVID-19 or being exposed to COVID-19,” said Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Director. “Anyone in Phases 1A or 1B who has not received their vaccine yet is encouraged to call our COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-207-2880 and select option 2 for assistance if they’re having trouble finding vaccine.”
Citizens can determine their vaccine eligibility in their area by checking the NDDoH COVID-19 Vaccine Locator at health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.