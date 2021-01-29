January 21, 2021
Eighty-three students from across the country graduated from Dickinson State University in the fall of 2020.
DSU will celebrate fall 2020 graduates at the spring 2021 Commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Colbey Steeke
Majored in Non-Degree
Dickinson State University, Class of 2020
From Rhame, ND
Tianna Brooks
Dickinson State University, Class of 2020
From Bowman, ND
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.