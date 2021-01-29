Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

January 21, 2021

Eighty-three students from across the country graduated from Dickinson State University in the fall of 2020.

DSU will celebrate fall 2020 graduates at the spring 2021 Commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Colbey Steeke

Majored in Non-Degree

Dickinson State University, Class of 2020

From Rhame, ND

Tianna Brooks

Dickinson State University, Class of 2020

From Bowman, ND

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Should congress pass a third stimulus package that includes $1,400 for each American?

You voted:

Latest E-Edition

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.