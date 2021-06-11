DICKINSON,ND (06/04/2021) Dickinson State University (DSU) celebrated the most recent class of graduates at the institution’s 101st spring commencement ceremony Saturday, May 15, 2021. Graduates and their families were invited to participate in the ceremony which was held outdoors at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson.
Mathew Carlson of Bowman, ND
Lexi Hartse of Marmarth, ND
Skylar Marsh of Bowman, ND
The University’s mission is to provide high-quality accessible programs, promote excellence in teaching and learning, support scholarly and creative activities, and to provide services relevant to the economy, health and quality of life for the citizens of North Dakota.
