Both chambers have passed their cutoff for introducing new bills. The final tally comes to 500 for the House and 344 for the Senate. The Senate has 62 fewer bills, and the House has 44 fewer bills to act on than last session. Progress is being made in both the House and the Senate.
The Legislature’s current discussion includes a 2% increase in state employee’s salaries each year of the biennium. The budget forecast presentation on March 16th will allow the Legislature to have a idea of what the available funds will be for the next biennium. As a reminder, the public can watch the budget forecast, the standing committees, and the floor sessions on the Legislative website.
Next week will be filled with a significant amount of bills that will be heard in the committee and on the floor. Here are several bills to keep on your radar as you follow the session. The bonding and Legacy Streams bills will get their first hearings next week. HB 1247 primed by Representative Weisz, would merge the state department of health with the department of human services. HB 1418 would require the state health officer to be a practicing licensed physician, and HCR would urge President Biden to continue oil development on federal lands. SB 2220 would let businesses sell alcohol starting at 8 am on Sundays. On the 4th Energy and Natural Resources in the Senate will be hearing bills about onsite flaring and Western Area Water Supply.
The session is starting to pick up, and bills are moving fast. If there are bills you are interested in, make sure you keep up to date with their progress through the Legislature.
As always, please reach out with concerns you may have. We will always try and be as accessible as possible to our constituents. Keith Kempenich: kkempenich@nd.gov Denton Zubke: dzubke@nd.gov Dale Patten: dpatten@nd.gov
