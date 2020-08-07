Donation b:w.tiff

Pictured center Jerri Storer, President of the Little Missouri Arc, donated $20,000 from the organization to Southwest Healthcare Services. The donation was accepted by CFO Amanda Loughman (left) and COO Amber Umbreit (right). The donation will be going towards the purchase of a new ambulance.

 (Photo Courtesy of Southwest Healthcare Services.)

Pictured center Jerri Storer, President of the Little Missouri Arc, donated $20,000 from the organization to Southwest Healthcare Services. The donation was accepted by CFO Amanda Loughman (left) and COO Amber Umbreit (right). The donation will be going towards the purchase of a new ambulance. (Photo Courtesy of Southwest Healthcare Services.)

