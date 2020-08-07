Pictured center Jerri Storer, President of the Little Missouri Arc, donated $20,000 from the organization to Southwest Healthcare Services. The donation was accepted by CFO Amanda Loughman (left) and COO Amber Umbreit (right). The donation will be going towards the purchase of a new ambulance. (Photo Courtesy of Southwest Healthcare Services.)
Online Poll
Latest E-Edition
Latest E-Edition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Letter to the Editor
- Samuel Thomas Keirle
- Marmarth community responds with big fundraiser for small arrival
- The Pioneer E-Edition for 8-7-20
- Free ride
- Gary Allen Bruce
- Latest E-Edition
- Wanner wins Lions Stride run easily
- Double dose of sizzle: Rhame, Scranton hold ‘Burgers in Park’
- Photos: Crazy Days gets crazy on courts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.