A semi-annual blood drive drew approximately 30 people to donate blood Sunday at the Four Seasons Pavilion on the Bowman County Fairgrounds.
The drive was organized by the local Rancherette Homemakers Club and operated by Vitalant.
The group arranged the visit from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the facility at the fairgrounds.
Appointments could be made by phone and by going online to the web site www.bloodhero.com, according to organizers.
Vitalant also does COVID-19 antibody testing for convalescent plasma donations, by appointment.
One of the requirements is that the person wanting to make a donation be 28 days symptom free from COVID-19 to be eligible to make the donation.
The group holds a blood drive each October and each February, said Doris Buchholz as she manned the front desk with fellow Rancherette Helen Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.