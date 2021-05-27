Samantha Oase (center), a member of the Class of 2021 at Scranton High School, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Dakota Western Bank. Presenting her certificate is Carla Teske (left) and Dianne Pierce (right) of the DWB-Scranton Branch. Samantha plans to attend Black Hills State University to major in Exercise Science. Congratulations, Samantha!
Dakota Western Bank awards $4,500 in scholarships to graduates at six area high schools to assist them in furthering their education.
