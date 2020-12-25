Dakota Western Bank recently made a $10,000 donation to the Sunrise Foundation. Presenting the check is Ron Palczewski (left), President & CEO of Dakota Western Bank. Accepting the donation are Barbi Narum (center), Sunrise Foundation director, and Dr. Jennifer Sarsland (right), member of the Sunrise Foundation board of directors.
The Sunrise Foundation supports rural healthcare as a partner with Southwest Healthcare Services in Bowman to support healthcare in Bowman, Slope, western Adams and Harding counties. Ron Palczewski is currently serving as President of the Sunrise Foundation board of directors.
Dakota Western Bank is based in Bowman, ND. and has branches in Rhame, Scranton, Hettinger and Regent, ND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.