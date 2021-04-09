Hundreds of people flooded the Butte View Campground Saturday for an Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the ABATE District 12 club.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the hunt started for the hundreds of plastic eggs strewn on the ground – and in some cases – up a tree.
The plastic eggs filled with candies were just part of the event, with names being drawn after the hunt concluded to win Easter Baskets and bicycles according to age groups.
The hunts were also split into different areas by age, giving the one-to-three year olds a different area, then the four-to-six and the other, older age groups.
The campground was not the only place to report a sighting of the Easter Bunny, with one handing out free cookies Saturday in front of Bronson’s Marketplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.