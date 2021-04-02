The 18th annual ABATE District 12 Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 3 at the Butte View Campground.
The event will start at 11 a.m.
Children from 1 to 10 years old are welcome, according to organizers.
People should bring their own Eastern bags and baskets.
