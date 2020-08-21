In North Dakota, the leading cause of death for most age groups five years of age and older, includes heart disease, accidents and cancer. In 2017, the leading cause of death was heart disease with 1,315 deaths, accounting for 21 percent of all deaths. In that same year, there were 330 accidental deaths, accounting for five percent of all deaths. Among the accidental deaths, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death at 32 percent published in the North Dakota State Health Department Improvement Implementation Plan for 2019 - 2021.
According to the North Dakota Department of Health, traumatic injury remains a leading healthcare problem within the state of North Dakota. A scarce population spread over a large geographic area compounds the problem. Multiple traumas known as the most neglected disease of the decade. Trauma kills more people between the ages of 15 and 24 – more than all other causes combined. It is also the leading cause of death and disability for all age groups up to the age of 45, according to the Emergency Nurses Association.
Our motto is, “Quality First.”
We provide high-quality care in an ever-changing health care industry year after year because we live by our core values – which are Excellence in practice, Innovation in service, Compassion for the people we serve, and Respect for one another. Innovation in service is what we want to share with you today.
Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) course designed by nurses for nurses providing trauma care recently offered at WRHS. The 2-day course empowers nurses with core-level trauma knowledge, critical thinking skills, and hands-on training to provide expert care for trauma patients.
The employees that completed the 4-year certification course: Barb Stadheim, RN; Audrey Skogen, BSN, RN; Tina Friebel, BSN, RN; Denna Wipf, BSN, RN; Natasha Besler, RN; Cathy Green, BSN, RN; Carrie Strand, BSN, RN; Debbie Bader, RN; Cindy Larson, RN; Danielle Alley, RN; and Dawn Stollar, RN. “Seventy-two percent of our staff is certified and soon all staff will be certified,” according to Susan Price, MS, RN, Chief Nursing Officer.
West River Regional Medical Center is recognized as a Level IV Trauma Designation Center, certified through the North Dakota Department of Health. Level IV facilities are held to the same high standards as Level V in urban areas.
Level I through V trauma centers must be able to accept and provide services to major trauma patients. North Dakota can designate out-of-state trauma centers if they are within 50 miles of the North Dakota border. North Dakota currently has five trauma levels: One Level I center, Six Level II centers, No Level III, Eight Level IV centers, and 30 Level V trauma centers, each one must seek renewal of the designation every one to three years.
