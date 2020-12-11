Farm Credit Services of Mandan association purchased snack boxes to say thank you to our local community hospitals, clinics and ambulance squads who are working overtime to fight the Covid-19 virus. The snack boxes contained a variety of snack items for health care workers to take a break and enjoy.
“November is when we are reminded to be thankful and a time for our association to give back to our rural communities. We wanted to take this opportunity to let the frontline healthcare workers in our rural communities know that we appreciate all that they are doing and that their hard work is not going unnoticed,” said Aaron Vetter, CEO Farm Credit Services of Mandan.
The snack boxes along with a note of thanks were delivered by staff at FCSM eight branch offices to local and surrounding hospitals, clinics and ambulance squads. Donna Sommer, Farm Credit branch manager in Washburn is pictured on right above with medical staff from the hospital in Turtle Lake.
In addition, Farm Credit Services of Mandan donated $100 to 38 area food bank charities before the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Many of our customers and staff have family affiliated with these health care facilities and are also volunteers at their local food bank so this was a great opportunity for our customer-owned association to once again give back”, Vetter said. “We commend the provider organizations and their local volunteers for their enduring commitment to those in need, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.