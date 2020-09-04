Stockholders of Farm Credit Services of Mandan, ACA have elected Gary Friedt of Mott and Michael Schaaf (Incumbent) of Glen Ullin to the Board of Directors at the conclusion of the balloting.
Both directors will serve four-year terms.
Leonard Gerhardt, Flasher; Richard Bohl, Flasher; Lenci Sicker, Gladstone; and Tyler Kostelecky, Hettinger; were elected to the Nominating Committee. Gene Knoll, Ashley; Joshua Greff, Regent; and Brent Allen, Mandan; will serve as the alternate Nominating Committee members. Lenard Vetter, Linton; Pamela Hoff, Flasher; Derrick Dukart, Manning; and Jeremy Huether, Mott; have been reelected to the nominating committee for a successive one-year term.
The board met and held its reorganizational meeting on Aug. 25. Michael Schaaf will continue to serve as the board and Compensation Committee Chairman. Clair Hauge of Carson was reelected to as Vice Chairman of the board and Compensation Committee. Sheldon Wolf will continue to serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee and serve as the board’s financial expert, with Cary Moch continuing to serve as Vice Chairman of the Audit Committee. Allen Roshau, Dickinson; and Carson Kouba, Regent; will remain as the association’s North Dakota Farm Credit Council representatives. Allen Roshau will also serve as the AgriBank District FCC representative.
Farm Credit Services is a member-owned agricultural financing cooperative that serves a twenty-county area in southwest North Dakota, with full-time offices in Beulah, Bowman, Carson, Dickinson, Mandan, Mott, Washburn, and Wishek.
