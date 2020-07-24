Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance based in Jamestown, ND announced that Marcus Fischer of Bowman was a top five producer of New FUMI Commercial Lines Sales for the company for the month of May.

