U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced that the U.S. Department of Education awarded $197,303 to the North Dakota Department of Human Services.
The funds will go toward helping personnel in special education; related services, early intervention, and regular education to work with children with disabilities, as well as ensuring personnel have the skills and knowledge needed to serve children with disabilities.
