Agriculture is part of our daily lives - from the food we eat to the clothes we wear. Next week, more than 700,000 FFA members will celebrate the role agriculture plays in our lives while sharing the message of agricultural education as part of National FFA Week.
National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to host activities that raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.
National FFA Week always runs Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday. This year, the week kicks off on Feb. 20 and culminates on Feb. 27.
The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, in recognition of Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting - it involves science, business and more. The organization’s mission is to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.
Today, FFA continues to help the next generation meet new agricultural challenges, develop unique talents and explore a broad range of career pathways. Today’s FFA members are tomorrow’s future biologists, chemists, veterinarians, engineers and entrepreneurs.
National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students as well as their communities.
Bowman County FFA members are the leaders of tomorrow. They strive to be well mannered, perceptive and willing to help others through community service. They are success-oriented students who are driven to achieve their goals. FFA gives many young people an important push to consider their futures- what kind of people, citizens and professionals they intend to be. FFA builds leaders, and leaders impact the future.
