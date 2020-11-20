Dakota Community Bank & Trust N.A. introduced the Foundation Female Program in the Fall of 2013 to help area youth get started in the beef industry.
The Foundation Female Program was established to award recipients with an interest free loan (0% APR) to purchase five bred heifers and assist area youth in establishing their own cattle herd.
Youth ages 13-14 were encouraged to fill out an application to be considered for this program to allow them to purchase five bred heifers of their choice. The 2020 Bowman location winner is Casey Kinsey, son of Zach and Joy Kinsey of Bowman. Huge thank you to Bowman Grain Inc. and Pro-Point Cooperative for their continued sponsorships and support of our program.
