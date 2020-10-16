The Baseball/Softball Complex in Bowman now has two new electric scoreboards on their west and east fields, thanks to generous community minded businesses and organizations. Warren Flath with Western Frontier Insurance Agency initiated the project back in 2019. He worked with the Bowman Baseball Boosters and Bowman Parks and Recreation to get the ball moving to replace the old and outdated manual scoreboards that were no longer being utilized. Spectators at youth baseball and softball events had to rely on coaches and umpire officials to know the game’s score.
In addition, Coyle Electric Inc. and ARP Enterprises Inc. donated their services to make the two electric scoreboards a reality. The Baseball Boosters and Western Frontier Insurance Agency covered the expenses associated with the purchase of the scoreboards. Coach James Harriman with Harriman Welding worked with Bowman Parks and Recreation to create the poles and put the scoreboards up. The Baseball Boosters along with Bowman Parks and Recreation would like to thank everyone who made this idea become a reality for our community. We are looking forward to playing ball in the Spring of 2021.
