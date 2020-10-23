The three-day gun show starts at 3 p.m. Friday at the 4 Seasons Pavilion on the Bowman County Fairgrounds.
The event will run until 7 p.m. Friday, then start again Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
On Sunday, the show will be ending at 3 p.m.
It is the latest in a series of gun shows held at the facility.
There is no admission charge. Tables are available for $30. The event is the second one held this year at the 4 Seasons Pavilion.
There will be a variety of rifles, handguns and related items on display and sale, according to the sponsor.
In the past, among the items displayed were spotting scopes, ammunition, books, western memorabilia and even some military surplus items.
For more information, call Rick Stark at 406-778-2428.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.