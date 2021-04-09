It will be a gun show weekend at the Four Seasons Pavilion in Bowman, starting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and won’t be over until Sunday.
The event will have a variety of weapons, ammunition and related items, along with other vendors adding to the mix.
Admission is free at the building on the Bowman County Fairgrounds.
For more information and the availability of tables for vendors, contact Rick Stark at 406-778-2428.
