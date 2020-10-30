The Headless Horseman event at the All Seasons Arena has been moved to the weekend of Nov. 7, according to officials.
The 11th annual Headless Horseman Open Barrel Race returns to the All Seasons Indoor Arena Saturday and Sunday.
The NWBRA and OBRG sanctioned event will have prizes for the youth (15 and under) along with Pee Wee (6 and under). The Pee Wee competition will be Saturday only.
There will also be a steak supper Saturday night.
There will be door prizes on Saturday and Sunday.
Entries are available at RodeoTicket.com.
For more information, contact Barb Williams at 605-210-0379 or Ali Miller at 701-523-1361.
Entry forms available at www.millerranch.net.
Information on the competition can also be found at saddleupeventservices@hotmail.com.
