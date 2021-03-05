Ron Palczewski, President & CEO of Dakota Western Bank, has announced employee promotions effective Jan. 1, 2021. Katina Heinrich has been promoted to Operations Officer and an officer of Dakota Western Bank.
Katina began her career at DWB in August 2006 and is an employee at the Bowman-South Branch.
Dakota Western Bank is based in Bowman, ND and has branches in Hettinger, Regent, Rhame and Scranton.
