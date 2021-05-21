The Hettinger-Scranton Night Hawks are looking to fill the following positions for the 2021-2022 school year. All interested parties please contact Jon Kohler at 701 567-4502 or Kelly Pierce at 701-275-8266. Positions opened until filled. All applicants must pass a background check.
Positions to be filled include: JH Football Coach, JH Volleyball Coach, HS VB Assistant Coach, HS Assistant Boys Basketball, HS Head Boys Basketball, HS Assistant Girls Basketball and JH Boys Basketball coaches.
