Individuals interested in taking a hunter education class in 2021 must click on the education link at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.
Hunter education coordinator Brian Schaffer said students wanting to take an in-person class are reminded to register early, as most classes are held the first few months of the calendar year.
“We are holding traditional classes once again, and social distancing guidelines must be followed such as wearing masks and sanitizing, but we are able to gather and teach some of our classes,” Schaffer said. “In combination with our ability to start meeting again through traditional classes, we’re also going to increase our efforts with home study courses this year, as we did in 2020. We learned a lot from the experiences last year and we’ve improved the content.”
To register for a class, click on “enroll” next to the specific class, and follow the simple instructions. Personal information is required. Classes are listed by city and can also be sorted by start date. Classes will be added throughout the year as they become finalized.
Individuals interested in receiving a notice by email when each hunter education class is added, can click on the “subscribe to news and alerts” link found below the news section on the Game and Fish home page. Check the box labeled “hunter education” under the education program updates.
In addition, SMS text notifications of new classes can be sent directly to a cell phone. Simply text “NDGF HunterClass” to 468311 to subscribe to this feature.
State law requires anyone born after Dec. 31, 1961, to pass a certified hunter education course to hunt in the state. Hunter education is mandatory for youth who are turning 12 years old. Children who turn age 11 during the calendar year can take the class.
