The month of June your donations will go to Law Enforcement Administrative Support Conference.
Thank you to all who participate!
Bowman Police Department has initiated the convening of a Law Enforcement Administrative Support Conference, LEAS, geared toward administrative professionals, clerks, office deputies, and other civilians employed in law enforcement. Administrative support staff serves two constituencies: the community members and our officers. The Bowman Police Department believes it is so important to provide training for civilian staff involved in law enforcement as it will help with morale, networking, job retention, and mental health of the employees. The 2nd Law Enforcement Administrative Support Conference, LEAS, hosted by the Bowman Police Department, will be held in October at the 4 Season’s Pavilion in Bowman. We are expecting over 90 attendees from 50 departments from four states. We are honored to host this very needed resource and training for civilian employees in Law Enforcement across multiple departments and states.
