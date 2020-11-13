The kindergarten students at Roosevelt will be celebrating “Donuts with Dad” twice in the morning Nov. 20 when it is held in the Roosevelt Commons.
The first group of students and dads will meet in the commons at 8:30 a.m., while the second group will snack starting at 9:10 a.m. in the commons area.
