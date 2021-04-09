Matthew Kvaale of Bowman picked up a first place in the recent North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp art competition. He was competing in the K-3 division and was with the winning group that included two students from Bismarck.
The annual award ceremony traditionally held in-person the first week in May would take place via Zoom at a later date. All participating classrooms, home schools, clubs, or individuals that entered this year’s contest will receive an email invite. Students who received first, second, or third place honors in the competition will receive their award package by mail. Winning artwork will be exhibited throughout the state at national wildlife refuge, events, zoos, shopping malls, schools, Fargo Scheels, the State Capitol, and other locations throughout the year. Winning artwork can also be viewed on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Mountain Prairie Flickr page
The program offers an art- and science-based curriculum that teaches wetland and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school. This year, 751 students in grades K-12 participated in the conservation program from across the state
An acrylic painting titled “Midday Flow” submitted by Daniel Schumacher of Linton, ND has been selected by judges to be the 2021 Best of Show winner in the North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
The artist, 18-year-old Daniel Schumacher has claimed the Best of Show title for a fourth year in a row. His 2021 entry features a Redhead resting in the sun on gently rippling vibrant blue water. As a high school senior, this was his eighth and final year competing in the Junior Duck Stamp contest that is open to all youth grades K-12.
