May 26, 2021 WATERTOWN, SD The Fifty-Fourth Annual Lake Area Technical College Commencement ceremony was held Friday, May 14, 2021 with 842 graduates receiving degrees. The commencement address was given by South Dakota Secretary of Labor and Regulation, Marcia Hultman and congratulations were shared by South Dakota State Board of Technical Education Executive Director, Nick Wendell.
The following students were presented their diplomas by Lake Area Technical College President,
Michael Cartney:
BOWMAN CO PIONEER
Bradley P Abrahamson Bowman ND High Performance Engine
Abigayle Sulzman * Scranton ND
