It sounded like a train crash to Gerald Hanson.
Instead, it was a pickup truck that smashed through a wooden pole fence just north of his home on Third Avenue SW in Bowman.
The vehicle finally stopped its smashing run after colliding with the shed on the western side of Hanson’s property.
In its wake, there were about a dozen fence poles smashed and destroyed, but Hanson said that he was glad the driver was able to avoid his neighbor’s large trailer.
“I don’t mean to laugh about it... it can happen to anybody I guess,” he said Sunday, chuckling.
“It was a Ford pickup. It was fairly new,” he said.
The early morning wake-up happened about 1:30 in the morning. “The big dog wanted out. He just was barking and barking. We just thought it was something different though,” Hanson said.
“It was a pretty close call on everything. Mark Wanner’s camper sits up there (along the southern edge of the Rouzie Recreation Center property).
“They (the driver) took the tin off the back of the shed and he was really close to those dog kennel fences. That is where I let the dogs out,” he said. “I made it so it is a little bigger dog kennel than usual.
“When I looked at his track this morning (Sunday), he just missed the dog kennel and hit the shed.”
The vehicle left a trail of debris from the time it left the road, smashing, splintering the thick sunken poles which marked the end of the recreation center’s property. Originally, the southern edge of the recreation center property had been planned to be turned into a parking lot, according to Hanson.
Then the vehicle turned left to avoid the large camper-trailer, crashing down a slope and into the northwest corner of Hanson’s shed.
“The shed had just some minor damage to it. It held up pretty good. It was a homemade storage shed with a good wooden frame. He got slowed down by the time he got there, I guess,” Hanson explained.
Hanson has lived in the home with his wife since they bought the home in the 1990s.
“He (the driver) had to be going a pretty good speed to knock all those posts down,” the former Rhame resident said. “He broken them like they were matchsticks. I’m just glad nobody got hurt. I don’t know what his condition is.”
