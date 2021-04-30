NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. That LJGT, Inc. is in the process of dissolving as a North Dakota corporation.
2. That LJGT, Inc. filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the North Dakota Secretary of State on April 13, 2021.
3. Written claims against LJGT, Inc. must be presented to the following office:
Kasey D. McNary
Serkland Law Firm
PO Box 6017
Fargo, ND 58108-6017
4. All claims against LJGT, Inc. must be received at the above office by the later of 90 days after the first date of publication of this Notice or 90 days after service of this written notice. Any claims received after such date may be barred pursuant to North Dakota law.
Date: 4/13/2021
/s/ Gwendolyn Priewe
President Gwendolyn Priewe
President and Shareholder
of LJGT, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.