On Monday, May 10, 2021, Bowman County Library director Sarah Snavely (left) accepts a $1,500 donation from Jeri Storer, Kathy Wyman and Valerie Gross. The donation is targeted for a new public use touch screen computer in the library. PHOTO/Brad Mosher
Latest E-Edition
Subscribe today and view the 5-14-21 Bowman County Pioneer E Edition here!
Latest E-Edition
Subscribe today and view the 5-14-21 Bowman County Pioneer E Edition here!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Bowman County takes third in Mandan track meet
- Bowman goes ‘Off the Hook’ over seafood
- Tax Commissioner Shares Guidance for Individual Income Taxpayers who Received Unemployment Benefits in 2020
- Regional golf showdown held in Bowman
- Bowman residents observe National Day of Prayer
- Bulldogs take track title in Mandan invitational
- Blast from the Past has swinging evening in Scranton
- Bowman boys win Killdeer Invite, girls take second
- Bowman motel murder saga ends with second life sentence
- The Pioneer E-Edition for 5-14-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.