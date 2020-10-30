The Bowman Lions Club is hoping to scare up both donations and visitors when they host a Haunted Hospital on Halloween for two groups of children.
The event will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. for students up to the eighth grade, with a second event starting at 8 p.m. for ninth graders to adults.
The price of admission will be $10 per person or $5 with the donation of two non-perishable food items.
The event will be held in the old hospital at 14 Sixth Avenue SW in Bowman.
The entrance will be at Door H at the parking lot across from the school, while the exit will be at the Prairie Dental parking lot.
There will be hand sanitation stations and social distancing will be enforced, according to organizers. In addition, it will be limited to groups of ten people at one time.
The non-perishable food items will go to benefit the local community cupboards. The money raised will go to help with local medical treatment fundraisers.
For more information, contact Lions Club members Chuck Whitney 701-523-3239 or Tressa Dodge 701-440-0094.
