The Catholic Daughters Fall Bazaar will be held Sunday at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Bowman.
The bazaar will start at 11 a.m.
According to the church bulletin, there will be take out only. The menu includes roast beef sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans and pie for dessert. Free will offering.
There will also be a bake sale.
