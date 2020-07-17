The Bowman & Slope County Community Foundation was established in 2014 to support charitable programs in the Bowman & Slope Communities. In the fall of 2019, the Advisory Committee of the Community Foundation received grant requests exceeding $57,000.
The endowment fund balance allowed the Advisory Committee to award three grant awards totaling $4813.00 to: The Bowman County School District for Benchmark Assessment & Leveled Books; Bowman Regional Public Library for a Calm Down Corner and Southwest Healthcare Services for COPE2THRIVE – Creating Opportunities for Personal Empowerment.
The Advisory Committee is pleased to announce that the 2020 grant applications will open August 1 with a due date set for Sept. 15, 2020. The Endowment Fund Balance of $6,284 will be distributed at this time.
In addition, the Advisory Committee has set up a Power of 100 Fund. Working together by donating $100, individuals join their friends and community peers to make a difference in our area. Gifts will be used to “Match” the grantable balance of the year, and then the remaining will be put towards the endowment to grow income for future needs.
Jeanine Clendenen, Bowman/Slope Community Foundation Chair, stated, “Our goal is for 100 people to donate $100 for a total of $10,000 to be raised by Sept. 15, 2020. We hope that this is a realistic goal during this year of COVID-19 and the lack of fundraising opportunities. Together we can still make a big difference for our local non-profits.”
