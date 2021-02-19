The Bowman County Development Corporation held its annual meeting Tuesday (Feb. 16), with a virtual shout out several days earlier with several videos posted on Youtube.com highlighting some of the group’s successes in a year dominated by a global pandemic.
“It is remarkable how much this community and our businesses pivoted, grew, and changed. Our office tackled all of the new guidelines, restrictions, and programs all while implementing new projects, events, and programs to impact our county. We will miss seeing you all in person this year, but we cannot wait to share our year with you and answer any of your questions,” the BCDC announced.
“We’re also excited to release our 2020 Annual Video featuring business interviews with Badlands Wealth Management, Spruce Hill Meats, Smokehouse 85, Brosz Engineering, and Barnyard Buddies,” the BCDC announced.
The videos posted on YouTube were broken into three separate files. The first deals with Badlands Wealth Management and Smokehouse 85. The second video focused upon Brosz Engineering and Barnyard Buddies, while the third focused on Spruce Hill Meats.
In the first video, the BCDC started out with Mitch Strand, the elementary principal at Bowman County, discussing a statewide STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program, which pushes entrepreneurship and the Bowman Marketplace for Kids, which is designed for students from third through sixth grades.
The also discussed the impact of the Downtown Revitalization Facade grant which has had an impact on the exteriors of some of the businesses in downtown Bowman.
“It has been one of our most successful and well used programs to date, said Teran Doerr, the executive director.
One of the businesses spotlighted in the first video was Badlands Wealth Management. According to the owner, Casey Hande, he relocated and renovated a small home for his business. He said he used the facade grant. “The funding was very much appreciated because the old house took a lot work,” he explained in the video.
Smokehouse 85 was a new business, which started in Bowman at one location and is currently moving to a new location near the theater. Owner Darrell Mathews has been in the restaurant business for about 20 years.
He said that he was able to control the quality of the work and product he produces in his restaurant. “By being an owner-operator, it has helped me to maintain that quality and that service,” Mathews, said in the video.
“I like Bowman and I’ve seen the need for it (his business) after visiting and I think we can do really well,” he added.
In the second video, the corporation focused on the Community Challenge, which was a way for people to come up with ways to improve the community, according to local officials. The winner received $10,000 from tax and tourism funding sources.
It was Brosz Engineering that won the funds with a proposed splash park in Rotary Park. According to Jon Brosz, the company started brainstorming for what would be a nice addition to the Bowman community. He said that he saw a splash park in Montana that made him think it would be a good thin to have in Bowman.
Barnyard Buddies was another idea, which got support in the community. The business started about four years ago and bought out Beacon Street Kennels.”Barnyard Buddies is a washing and grooming service for dogs,” said owner Diane Miller, who added that it also has handled cats and even goats. “The biggest benefit was just having a little more advertising out there.”
For the former owner of The Red Dog Saloon and a member of the BCDC board, Alan Peters, the BCDC “On the Market” has had an impact. By sharing the availability of several buildings in town as prospective sites for businesses, it gave the city and community a chance to show off what they had and what kind of businesses they could put in, Peters explained. “It shows the potential.”
For Bill Rotenberger, the owner of Spruce Hill Meats, there was a need in the area for customer plants and a need in the industry for supplying custom meat for people at a local level. He found that the owner of Erickson Meats was willing to sell. “One thing led to another.
“I’d like to see Spruce Hill Meats become a state-inspected facility so that we could sell retail,” he added.
