Volunteers handed out more than 150 boxes of fresh produce in less than an hour in the 4 Seasons Pavilion parking lot.
The flatbed trailer was empty by 5:45 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 27).
It was part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.
The boxes included apples, cantaloupe, lettuce, celery, potatoes, tomatoes and carrots.
In addition, the boxes contained a letter in English and Spanish on White House letterhead where the president stated that the program has “delivered 50 million Farmers to Families Food boxes to American families and we will continue to serve those most in need during this challenging time.
“We are partnering with local organizations, farms and ranches to ensure that you receive locally-sourced fresh fruits and vegetables as well as dairy and meat products,” the letter, signed by President Donald Trump, stated.
The letter also asked people to follow a series of guidelines during the pandemic, including the need for good hygiene and washing hands; people feeling sick should stay home; protect the most vulnerable including people more than 80 years old or those with pre-existing conditions; and the need to practice social distancing and considering the wearing in of face coverings while in public.
