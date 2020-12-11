Some of the Halloween candy collected in Bowman County and the City of Baker didn’t stay long in the homes of the children who collected it.
They didn’t eat it.
Instead, the candy picked up a lot of air miles first flying to South Dakota and then sent overseas.
As part of a Candy Buy Back program organized by Dakota Dental Center boxes of candy were instead packed onto a plane in mid-November.
The candy was taken to Ellsworth Air Force Base. Once there, the candy was deployed overseas.
According to Kelsey Turbiville of Dakota Dental Center, the program raised more than 600 pounds of candy from the elementary schools in the area.
“We got 669.6 pounds. We had elementary schools participating from Bowman, Rhame and Scranton (in Bowman County), Baker and Harding County (South Dakota),” she explained recently.
There was a prize for the classes who collected the most candy on each of the elementary campuses. After it was boxed, the candy was then airlifted to the South Dakota air force installation.
“We, as a business, have been doing it for three years. Baker has been participating before, but Buffalo (in Harding County) … last year we missed them.”
The children in the classes had to take their Halloween candy to school from Nov. 2 through Nov. 5, she explained.
There was a competition on each campus. “The class with the most candy from each school gets a pizza party,” she explained.
In Bowman, it was Mrs. Haar’s second-grade class that won the pizza party by turning in 26 pounds of candy.
In Scranton, it was the Kindergarten class which won the pizza party with 78.6 pounds collected.
In Rhame, it was Mrs. Oakland’s fifth and sixth grade class with 20 pounds.
In Baker, it was the biggest haul of the entire buy back program with 238.5 pounds from one class that won the pizza.
In South Dakota, Harding County students collected 126 pounds of candy.
The pizza was supplied to each town by local restaurants, she explained. “In Bowman, Rhame and Scranton it was Next Door Pizza. In Baker, it was Heiser’s Bar.”
The candy that was not wrapped was discarded, Turbiville said.
The planeload of candy was flown to the air force base the weekend before Thanksgiving.
