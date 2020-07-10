The Bowman office of the North Dakota State Extension Service will be holding crops tour July 21 in Scranton.
The event is sponsored by Scranton Equity, the Bowman County Crop Improvement Association and the Hettinger Research Extension Center.
According to a spokesman for the tour, HREC agronomist John Rickertsen will be presenting variety trials.
The event will start at 6 p.m. with participants meeting at the NDSU Research Plots about four miles north of Scranton.
