At the age of 10, a student at Rhame Elementary has already become a state champion.
But Jase Battest won it in South Dakota.
The young motocross rider recently picked up a close win after scoring 361 points in the series of competitions organized by the South Dakota Motocross Association, beating the second-place rider by just seven points after nine races.
The final race of the season for Jace Battest was in September at Sturgis in South Dakota.
“We have traveled to Sturgis and Gilette, and have hosted two doubleheader races in Bowman,” his father, Marshall Battest, explained. The two weekend competitions at the Twin Buttes Motocross track just west of Bowman accounted for four races because they were two-day events with races both on Saturdays and Sundays.
“He accumulated points through the year in the 65B class. That is where he got the championship,” the elder Battest explained. “There is an ‘A’ class, a ‘B’ class and a ‘C’ class. He got it in the ‘B’.
“The ‘A’ is like the pro and ‘B’ is like the intermediate. The ‘C’ would be like the novice class.”
In June, the young rider picked up a third and first on his first weekend of races at Twin Buttes.
In September, he added a second and a first on his home course.
Jace also was competing in the 85B category over the summer and could be moving up to that 85cc level next season.
“He is growing up into that bike, but he still has some catching up to do. There is a learning curve,” Marshall Battest explained. “He (Jace) finished fifth overall.”
Jace recently had a birthday and picked up his award Oct. 17 in Spearfish (South Dakota).
For Jace, it has been about five years since he started riding, according to his parents. “We have actually started racing for serious points that last two years,” his father explained. The family would also go to races in Dickinson. “His (Jace) very first race was in Dickinson. I think he got third in the 50cc class – he was five years old at the time.”
If Jace stays in the 65cc class, he will move up to the ‘A’ or pro level, according to his father. But Jace has one problem. He is still growing. “He’s getting fairly big for it (65cc) so I am not sure if we are going to keep him in that class. We’ll probably just end up focusing on the 85cc class.”
Motocross is a family pastime, with Jace just being the latest to seriously take up the sport. He also has a younger sister, Halle, who rides as well. “She has no interest in the racing side. It is a really great family sport, and she loves to get into it and watch her big brother race,” the father said.
One thing is for certain, the family will be continuing to head over to the dirt track outside Bowman to keep practicing.
“You only get as much out of it as you put into it,” the father added.
