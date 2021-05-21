The annual Band Night Parade in Bismarck returned May 14, with local schools reuniting to form the Southwest Marching Band.
The regional band included students from Bowman County, Scranton, Hettinger, Belfield, Beach, New England, Dickinson Trinity, Richardton-Taylor, Killdeer, Glen Ullin and Hebron.
The parade started on the grounds of the state capitol complex.
The annual parade is sponsored by Eckroth Music and features bands throughout the state of North Dakota, with the Southwest Marching Band having more than 300 students participating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.