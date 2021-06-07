At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State University recognizes those students named to the Dean’s List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn at 3.5 GPA or higher.
Corban Massey, Jacob Svihovec and Jillian Svihovec all from Bowman
The University’s mission is to provide high-quality accessible programs, promote excellence in teaching and learning, support scholarly and creative activities, and to provide services relevant to the economy, health and quality of life for the citizens of North Dakota.
