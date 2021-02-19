The evening before Valentines Day was what Windy’s Bar and Pizza owner Drew Henderson had hoped for – very busy.
The restaurant on Main Street had a special Valentines Day dinner set for Saturday evening, offering a meal with a 12 ounce New York Strip steak drizzled with Herb Garlic butter, sautéed asparagus, baked potato and a side salad with dessert.
Between customers coming from the bull riding competition at the fairgrounds and the Valentine Day special, Henderson said midway through the evening that his supply of steaks might run out before the evening ended.
It was called the “Night Before Valentine’s Day Dinner.”
“It is really busy. We are busy tonight and have been busy all night,” he said, adding that he and his crew have been cooking and serving a lot of steaks. “We do pretty good on Saturday nights, but tonight.... people are eating a little bit more.”
Windy’s makes it own herb butter on the menu, he added.
“We are doing really good. We cut 60 steaks for tonight and we might run out,” he added.
Nearby, the Silver Dollar Bar and Grill also offered a Valentine’s Day meal – but on Sunday. It included Prime Rib, shrimp, baked potato and a salad. They also offered the meal to go.
The bar and grill also announced that they will be celebrating North Dakota State University getting in action Sunday (Feb. 21) when the football season switches to spring for its COVID game against Youngstown State University. The Bison opens their season in October with a 39-28 victory over Central Arkansas.
But most of the conference games were rescheduled to start in February. The Bison will travel to Southern Illinois (Feb. 27) and Missouri State (March 6).
Other local businesses like Dollar General and Lasting Visions had displays for the romantic holiday with cards and gifts for the romantically inclined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.