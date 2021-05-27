North Dakota Women’s Business Center invites you to join us at Mainspace, 13 1/2 E. Divide, Bowman, ND 58623, in Bowman, ND on June 15, 2021 for a FREE Lunch and Learn to hear about our newest online training resource, The Library.
At North Dakota Women’s Business Center, we help business owners and professionals advance their careers, businesses, and leadership skills. Let us guide you to the next level of business success with our on-demand training library. The Library contains a series of training videos on an array of topics that aim to support small business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs, by providing education, training, and resources. Our training videos can help solve problems you might be experiencing in the following topics:
•Cyber Security
•Search Engine Optimization
•Operating a Business from your Home
•Cash Flow Management
•North Dakota specific Resources for your business or start-up
•Tax Planning
•Personal Development
And so much more!
All are welcome to join us on June 15 for lunch as we unveil this FREE resource.
Cold sub sandwiches and side salads will be served for lunch.
In addition to this program, our business coaches are traveling to your town. If you want a thinking partner as you start or grow your business, schedule your FREE and CONFIDENTIAL Business Advising during registration.
Limited seating is available for this event. Reserve your spot TODAY by visiting www.ndwbc.com/events
Thank you to the Bowman County Development Corporation and North Dakota Small Business Development Center for helping host and coordinate this event.
